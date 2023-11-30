Natixis Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,568.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

