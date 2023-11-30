Natixis Sells 10,259 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,973 shares of company stock worth $18,490,026. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $974.37 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $939.38 and its 200 day moving average is $936.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

