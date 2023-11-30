Natixis Sells 137,551 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,551 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

