Natixis Sells 299,590 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,590 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American International Group were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

