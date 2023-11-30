NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.26% of NeoGenomics worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEO

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.