NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.