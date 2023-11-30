NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 6,490 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NeuroPace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. On average, analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NPCE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NeuroPace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 285.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.