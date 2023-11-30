New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.45. 1,587,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,818. The company has a market cap of $333.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

