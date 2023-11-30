New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.78. 128,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $466.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

