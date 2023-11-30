New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,491. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

