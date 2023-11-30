New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,241 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,462,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

