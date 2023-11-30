New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.67. 197,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

