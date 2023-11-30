New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,403. The firm has a market cap of $317.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

