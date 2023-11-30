New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,647 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

