New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $297.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $301.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

