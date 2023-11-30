New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,162 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 1,043,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,393. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

