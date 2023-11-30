New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.34. 191,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

