New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after buying an additional 85,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 138,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 2,975,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,224,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

