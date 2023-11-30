New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,584 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.