New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 1,386,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

