New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $289.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

