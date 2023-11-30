New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $194.19. 208,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

