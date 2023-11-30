New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 268,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

