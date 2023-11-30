New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,823. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

