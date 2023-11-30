New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.51 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

