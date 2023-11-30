New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

