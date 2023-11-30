New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.73 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,545 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 6.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock remained flat at $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 119,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,597. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

See Also

