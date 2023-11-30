New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,113. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

