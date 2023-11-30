New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.98. 49,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,098. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.31 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.