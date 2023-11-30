New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.71. 138,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

