New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. 20,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

