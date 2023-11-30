New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $386.88. 20,265,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,028,445. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $394.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

