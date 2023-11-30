New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $208.64. 66,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,299. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.40.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.