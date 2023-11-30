New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,187 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,781. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.