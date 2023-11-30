New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,175 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 909,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

