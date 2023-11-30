New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS remained flat at $55.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 956,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,988. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.