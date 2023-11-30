New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.15. 85,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

