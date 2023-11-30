New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The company has a market cap of $252.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

