New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,730. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.