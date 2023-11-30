New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

