New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.6% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $163.70. 529,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.