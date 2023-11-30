New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $162.40 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

