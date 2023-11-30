New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock remained flat at $98.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 387,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,103. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

