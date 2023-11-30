New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,238 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 457,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,787. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

