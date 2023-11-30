News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in News were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in News by 459.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 140,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,367. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

