Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 496.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

