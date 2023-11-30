Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,485 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Nextracker worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nextracker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 935,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NXT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 256,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,907. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

