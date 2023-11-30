NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

