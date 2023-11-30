Noble Financial Downgrades Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Market Perform

Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.