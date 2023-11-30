Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Cut by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,171,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

